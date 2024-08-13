Chargers News: Will Justin Herbert Be Ready For Week 1?
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is doing all he can to return to the football field in time for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot almost two weeks ago and remains in a walking boot.
The start of the regular season is less than a month away, and things don't look good for the gunslinger. Head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on his star quarterback and said Herbert is taking it day by day as he has other things on his plate.
"Not all work is being done on the practice field," Harbaugh said last week. "That's really a small part of the day. Significant. Very significant. But there's much being done in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport…"
Although Herbert in the boot is not an optimistic sign, the team says he should be ready to go by Week 1. However, Harbaugh offering "coach speak" in terms of Herbert's outlook for Week 1 could be viewed as troublesome.
Herbert played in only 13 games last season before he suffered a season-ending surgery on his right index finger. The hope would be his foot injury would not result in something similar in 2024.
The 2023 season may have been a waste at that point; however, he was on pace to all 17 games for the third consecutive season. Herbert is one tough player, as he's battled with injuries throughout his career. Whether it is a chest rib fracture, knee sprain, or shoulder labrum tear, Herbert wants to be out there to give his team the best opportunity to win.
Prior to his finger surgery, Herbert had been one of the more durable quarterbacks since entering the league in 2024. He started in 61 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback. The 26-year-old is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, and the hope is he will be even better with a solid offensive line on his side and a head coach like Harbaugh.
All the pieces are in place for Herbert to dominate out of the gate this season: a solid O-line, a great running attack, reliable wide receivers, and a defense that should be able to hold its own and then some. The Chargers are ensuring they keep their quarterback upright and healthy for his entire tenure.
If Herbert can play most of the season, he could pass legendary quarterback Peyton Manning for most passing yards through the five seasons, as he just needs 3,396 passing yards. That will all start Sep. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
