Chargers' Justin Herbert Not Playing In Preseason Opener, Still In Walking Boot
As the preseason begins, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without their star quarterback.
According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Justin Herbert will not play in today's game against the Seattle Seahawks. While he was on the field, he wasn't in uniform and was wearing a boot on his right foot.
Herbert has been diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his foot. Not only will this cause him to miss weeks of practice, but he'll also likely miss all of the preseason games as he recovers.
This is particularly troubling because Herbert is going to be integral to the Chargers' new head coach Jim Harbaugh's offense, even though it likely revolves more around running the ball than Herbert's dependable arm.
After being chosen sixth overall by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert proved to be a dominating force, setting multiple NFL rookie records, including most passing touchdowns thrown by a rookie (31) and most pass completions by a rookie (396). Naturally, this earned Herbert AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Fortunately for Los Angeles, Herbert's success didn't end there. Not only was he named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, but Herbert also holds the NFL record for most career pass attempts per game (39.1) and most pass completions per game (26). He's also the first NFL quarterback to record 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.
Throughout his time with the Chargers, Herbert has thrown for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns across 62 games.
Herbert is not the only player who won't be suiting up for the game. He will be joined on the sidelines by safety Derwin James Jr., linebacker Joey Bosa, linebacker Khalil Mack, running back Gus Edwards, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, cornerback Cam Hart, wide receiver Derius Davis, linebacker Junior Colson, running back J.K. Dobbins, guard Jamaree Salyer, linebacker Denzel Perryman, center Bradley Bozeman, and fullback/tight end Ben Mason.
While this is certainly disheartening, it's important to remember that this is only a preseason game. There is still plenty of time for all of these players to recover and be ready to go when the official NFL season begins.
It would have been exciting to see Herbert working in full force with Harbaugh's new offense. For the moment, Chargers fans will just have to be patient and wait.
The Chargers will take on the Seahawks on August 10, at 4:05 p.m. PT.
