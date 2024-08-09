Chargers Starting Center Seemingly Hurt, Did Not Attend Practice
Chargers starting center Bradley Bozeman didn't practice on Thursday, according to the Athletic's Daniel Popper.
It hasn't been disclosed if Bozeman's absence was due to an injury, but no further details have been revealed.
It may not be an ailment given other players have missed a day of practice and haven't been injured.
Though Bozeman is the starting center of the line, he has moved around throughout practice in the absence of other starting linemen. He switched to right guard when Trey Pipkins was dealing with an injury for a few days.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has made it very clear that offensive linemen are pivotal to the entire scheme. The line has been labeled as a "weapon" for the offense.
Harbaugh and Los Angeles offensive coordinator Greg Roman envision the unit being one of the best in the NFL this season. Hopefully, Bozeman isn't injured and is just taking a personal day from camp.
If the starting center is injured, the hope would be that the injury is more of a bump or a bruise rather than something serious that could sideline him for the rest of camp.
With a new offense, it's critical that all starters get a chance to compete together before the season starts in order to get comfortable with each other and build some on-field rapport.
Although quarterback Justin Herbert is sidelined for the entire preseason, it would be best if the rest of the offense had the opportunity to play together. This is especially true for Bozeman, who as the center, is essential to the steadiness of the scheme.
The entire offensive line is a focal point in Roman's offense.
Bozeman was released by the Carolina Panthers in the offseason and soon after made his way to Los Angeles. The Alabama product signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.
The center played for the Ravens during his first three seasons in the league. Bozeman has plenty of experience playing under Roman who was his offensive coordinator in Baltimore.
"I knew what they were about," Bozeman said of the Chargers offensive coordinator. "I knew what they want to accomplish. I know they want to play high-caliber, winning football here. And that's exactly what I want to do."
Bozeman fills the shoes of former Chargers center Corey Linsley who announced his retirement in the offseason. Linsley missed the last 14 games of the season due to an issue with his heart.