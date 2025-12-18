The Los Angeles Chargers inevitably end up compared to the Los Angeles Rams quite often for the obvious reasons.

Those teams share a city and building, after all, for starters.

This week, though, the Chargers got blindsided in the media by a Rams superstar who elected to go on a livestream and cover a wide range of topics to a massive audience, which quickly went viral.

That includes firing a shot at the Chargers in the process.

Rams’ Puka Nacua slams Chargers on odd Adin Ross stream

Yup welcome to the hatewatch pic.twitter.com/5cGSckZHt2 — 💡 (@ChargersRuined) December 17, 2025

On a livestream with Adin Ross, Nacua called the Chargers “little brother”.

“Football-wise? It’s definitely us, Nacua said. “That’s little brother...We charge them rent to play at our stadium.”

It’s a bad look for Nacua, who looks to have questionable decision-making in the first place by going on a stream with Ross during the regular season at all…never mind early in the same week his Rams play on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s also not the only controversial thing Nacua said on the stream. Jokingly or not, he also "the refs are the worst" and that “these guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too.”

That’s spreading like wildfire. Criticism of NFL officials always does, and the league might even get involved.

Given how Nacua’s reputation has tanked this season for various reasons, the Chargers actually emerge looking like the good guys in this one-sided exchange.

Other than Justin Herbert’s very sudden, public romance with international pop star Madison Beer, the Chargers mostly keep to themselves. They’re enjoying a resurgence under Jim Harbaugh, on track for a second straight playoff berth and sit 5-0 in AFC West play.

Along the way, while it’s funny to meme Chargers’ fan attendance at home games, they’re humbly picking up the pieces after ownership's misguided departure of San Diego.

Little brother? Maybe. More likeable and an underdog? Probably. And these things ebb and flow, so who knows how that actually plays out on the field in the years to come. Either way, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers trot out such a ridiculous livestream that even has Rams fans cringing.

