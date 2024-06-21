Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. Opens Up About Playing For Jim Harbaugh
NFL cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is well versed in the teachings of new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
During a new interview with Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Samuel revealed his initial reaction to Harbaugh and his staff.
"They're great people," Samuel said. "Great people on the field and great people off the field. They're great coaches and I'm excited to work with them this season."
Samuel, 24, is the son of retired former four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Asante Samuel Sr.
When talk turned to Harbaugh's personality on the field thus far, Samuel offered up a reflective take.
"He's kind of funny," Samuel noted. "Just down to Earth, loves ball. I came in the building when he was hired to meet him. Just his name, you know? His name rings the bell."
Harbaugh was easily the splashiest head coaching hire of the 2024 offseason. He arrives fresh off a storied-if-controversial nine-season run with the University of Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh guided the club to an 86-25 overall record (60-17 in the Big Ten), making the postseason in eight of those seasons, including a pair of Orange Bowls. Last year was the cream of the crop, however, as Harbaugh led Michigan to an undefeated 12-0 record with him at the helm (the Wolverines went 14-0 overall, but Harbaugh was suspended for those final two games), which included a Rose Bowl victory and a 34-13 College Football Playoff national championship game victory over the Washington Huskies.
