Chargers Acquire Young Cornerback in Trade With AFC Contender
The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
The Chargers are acquiring cornerback Elijah Molden from the Titans in exchange for late-round draft compensation, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Chargers bolster their secondary with the former third-round draft pick. Molden was a starter for most of last season and is set to be a key piece for the Chargers and new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Molden is entering his fourth season in the NFL and will join the second team of his young career. In three seasons, Molden has tallied 140 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recoveries in 33 games and 16 starts.
The 25-year-old signed a four-year contract with Tennessee after the Titans drafted him. His best season came in 2023, when he played in 15 games with eight starts and recorded 73 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. The Titans didn't have the best season in 2023 as they finished last in the AFC South with a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season after they had made the playoffs three straight years.
Prior to becoming an NFL player, Molden was a standout defensive back at the University of Washington. In four years at Washington, the Louisiana native recorded 153 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five interceptions, 20 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 44 games.
Although Molden was spectacular in his college career, his season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies only played in four games; however, Pro Football Focus still named him to the All-American Second-Team.
Molden was named to the First-Team All-Pac-12 twice in 2019 and 2020 and was named to the Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2018. On top of that, he was also one of the 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy and a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Molden won the 113th annual Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award and the University of Washington's Defensive MVP at the team's postseason awards banquet.
The Chargers are set to turn their fortunes around this season. L.A. has the pieces in play to be a threat in the AFC this season, and they'll look for Molden to showcase his skills in this retooled defense.
