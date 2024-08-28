Chargers Place Four Players on Season-Ending IR
The Los Angeles Chargers have narrowed down their roster to 53 players as they move forward toward the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, four players won't be able to participate due to injury.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, linebacker Chris Rumph II, linebacker Chris Collins, offensive tackle Tyler McLellan, and offensive lineman Bucky Williams.
Rumph injured his foot in the Chargers' preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Originally, it was reported that he would "miss some time," but the injury seems to be more serious than that.
Rumph has played three seasons with Los Angeles, recording a total of 39 tackles, nine QB hits, three sacks, and one pass deflection.
This isn't the first time Rumph has had issues with a foot injury. In 2023, his season came to an abrupt end when he fractured his foot.
McLellan was also injured in a preseason game. The rookie went down in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys after a strong showing in previous games. He was carted off of the field and taken to the x-ray room for a potential leg injury.
Fellow rookie Collins is an undrafted free agent who spent six years in the NCAA. He spent the first five in the ACC with North Carolina, where he recorded 69 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.
Collins transferred to Minnesota in the Big Ten his final year and made 18 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Williams is also out for the season with an undisclosed injury. The rookie offensive lineman played in 26 games across his two years at Appalachian State.
Additionally, Popper reported that linebacker Nick Niemann had been placed on IR but is designated to return. He is reportedly dealing with hamstring issues, but could return as soon as Week 5. Since that is the Chargers' bye week, he'll likely make his return in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.
Niemann was selected 185th overall by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021 and has recorded 65 total tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, and a fumble recovery.
On top of this, three players are listed as questionable, although they're expected to return by the time the 2024 NFL season begins: linebacker Joey Bosa, wide reciever DJ Chalk Jr., and quarterback Justin Herbert.
More Chargers: Los Angeles Releases 3 Former Michigan Players on Cutdown Day