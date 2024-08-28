Chargers Bring Back Running Back, Linebacker to Bolster Depth
The Los Angeles Chargers revealed their 53-man roster for the 2024 season on Tuesday. A handful of critical members didn't do enough to make the regular season roster, but the Chargers decided they'd be useful on their practice squad.
On Wednesday, the Chargers decided to add running back Isaiah Spiller and linebacker Shaq Quarterman to their practice squad.
ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter/X.
The Chargers released their former fourth-round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Spiller. The 23-year-old led Texas A&M in rushing for three consecutive seasons and was named First Team All-SEC in 2020.
During his three years as an Aggie, he started in 29 of 35 games and rushed the ball 541 times for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 yards per carry.
The Chargers selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick. At the time, he was set to be a viable piece for the Chargers' run game behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. However, he was never able to make a name for himself and struggled mightily whenever he got an opportunity to showcase his skillset.
In 2023, Spiller appeared in nine games for the Bolts, where he tallied 37 carries for 96 yards and six catches for 34 yards.
Quarterman will also return to the team. The Chargers signed Quarterman after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He had spent the last four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted by them in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
In his career, Quarterman has recorded 54 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble in 63 career games. His role with the Jaguars was limited, and he mainly served on special teams.
Prior to being a fourth-round draft pick, Quarterman attended the Univerity of Miami and was a standout player for the Hurricanes. He was a two-time First-Team All-ACC member in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the Second-Team All-ACC in 2017.
In four seasons, Quarterman tallied 356 total tackles, 46.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, 13 passes defended, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown in 52 college games.
