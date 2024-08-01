Chargers News: 2023 Draftee Stunningly Becomes Starter for LA
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams with high expectations coming into the 2024 season. The addition of head coach Jim Harbaugh has people excited about what the Bolts can accomplish. Although that may be the case, it will be on the players to execute the game plan and show that the Chargers are a force to be reckoned with.
One player who has shown he could be a vital piece for the Bolts this season is defensive end Scott Matlock, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Matlock didn't get a lot of playing time during his rookie season, although he was active for most of it, but if things trend like they are in training camp, he could eventually be a starter.
In the first few days of training camp, Matlock was seen working with the first team alongside veterans like nose tackle Poona Ford. Harbaugh seems to be high on the second-year defender, going so far as to shout out Matlock as one of the team's leaders and mention him, along with Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, and Ford, as the four players out of five to vie for the defensive line spots.
Matlock is in a prime position to get the job done after only playing in 12 games and recording 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit while starting in zero games throughout the year. Matlock got the majority of his playing time towards the end of the season when the Charger had nothing to play for.
His best game came in the last game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs when he recorded three tackles. Matlock didn't see the field in certain games, but by the looks of it, that could all change as we enter this pivotal 2024 season for L.A.
The Chargers selected the former Boise State Bronco with the No. 200 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The two-time Second-team All-MWC was a standout in college and seemed like a solid player, as he has all the tools to be a solid NFL player. He recorded 115 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles in 46 games.
Matlock will be on the line alongside Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Tuli Tuipulotu, who will surely elevate his play and turn the L.A. defense into a formidable unit.
