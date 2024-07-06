Chargers News: How Much Does Veteran Pro Bowler Have Left to Give?
The 2024 season is fast approaching. Before we know it, the Los Angeles Chargers training camp will commence, and it'll be all systems go for a team looking to bounce back from a nightmarish season a year ago. The Bolts will seek an even better year, and although the bar is low, they'll look to shock many in the next few months.
This Charger team is not the same as what we saw in the previous season; they have a new coaching staff, a host of new offensive players, and some fresh faces on the defensive end. These new additions are set to bring a wave of excitement and intrigue to the upcoming season.
L.A. is new all across the board, but they still have some familiar faces, like veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman, who is back in the powder blue for his second stint.
At 31 years old, Perryman is on a mission to transform this defense from among the worst in the league to the best. The Chargers are not seeking small improvements but aiming for massive strides. The team is set to be contenders now, and Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman is counting on Perryman to lead the charge. Bowman spoke on the kind of impact Perryman is making on the team thus far.
"Yeah, Denzel man, he's a leader," said Bowman. "he's been a professional since he's walked through the door. Been willing to accept coaching, been willing to get better and ask for corrections, ask for help. That's what you want. You know a guy that's been in the league that long, you know you don't see that juice in him as much as you see it in DP. He enjoys being around the guys, he enjoys being around the team, and he accepts coaching, so I have no complaint on DP."
After Perryman started his career with the Chargers organization from 2016-20, he left for free agency. After three teams and one Pro Bowl appearance, Perryman is returning to where his NFL journey started and will look to take the Chargers to new heights. The task will be difficult, but it'll take Perryman and the others to reach their full potential.
