Chargers-Texans NFL fines hammer leaves more questions than answers

The latest entry in the budding animosity between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans has once again produced a handful of fines from the NFL league office.

Fines, but not suspensions.

A week removed from the Chargers’ 20-16 loss to the Texans that was marred by self-inflicted mistakes on early blown coverages, Los Angeles has players on the receiving ends of fines and fans have some fair questions.

NFL fines Chargers, Texans players

The Texans had two players fined from the game.

According to the NFL’s gameday accountability page, Texans defender Denico Autry got hit with a $12,172 fine for his actions during the second quarter, an unnecessary roughness infraction with the “Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing” description from the league.

And then there was Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair.

The NFL dished a $23,186 fine for his use of the helmet on a tackle during the first quarter.

On the Chargers’ side, Teair Tart received an $11,593 fine letter from the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct taunting infraction in the second quarter of the game.

Denzel Perryman suspension and NFL fines questions

Does he get the same two-game suspension Denzel Perryman got? https://t.co/WCVt2Kn0Ti pic.twitter.com/HgzNrphhB7 — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) January 3, 2026

While all of this unfolded in a tense AFC game with playoff implications, Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was sidelined while serving his two-game ban that was upheld on appeal.

Naturally, onlookers started connecting the two when comparing Perryman’s story with that of Al-Shaair.

Perryman is a repeat offender when it comes to endangering other players with the usage of his helmet. But Al-Shaair has an extensive list of personal fouls and sportsmanship infractions that resulted in the messy situation last year around a three-game ban.

#Chargers Teair Tart, who drew retaliation flag from #Texans tight end Dalton Schultz, has been fined $11,593 by #NFL for taunting in second quarter (unsportsmanlike conduct) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 3, 2026

Either way, Chargers fans are right to feel a little miffed that Perryman missed critical playoff seeding contests to close the season, while a similar repeat offender gets a fine and no hint of anything else as the playoffs get started.

