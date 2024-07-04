Chargers News: Unsettled Offensive Line to be Determined in Training Camp
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in multiple new additions to the team this offseason, including veteran center Bradley Bozeman. Los Angeles knew that Corey Linsley was likely retiring so they wanted to ensure that a replacement was on the roster to be safe.
Bozeman spoke about how things have gone so far with the team. Being a new guy on the roster can be tough but Bozeman is a veteran and has been around all sorts of locker rooms before.
"It's a great offensive line room. Great, high-character guys and great players. It's what you want out of your offensive line, just selfless men who come to work and do the right thing every day. We're not afraid to put in the work and aren't going to complain and moan. It's been great to come in and work with them and try to build something every single day."
The journeyman center is expected to headline the offensive line as the starting center this season, giving him all sorts of extra responsibilities. He will be tasked with helping the young group thrive and has particularly been working with Zion Johnson.
Bozeman was asked how it has been working with Johnson so far this summer.
"I knew about Zion a little bit before I got here and heard some really great things about him. Been very impressed. The guy is a workaholic and continues to strive for greatness every single day. He wants to know the playbook inside and out and wants to know all the answers. It's awesome to have those kind of guys next to you because, as the center, usually it's your job to make sure everything is in line. But when you have five guys across, which I feel like we do, that know what's going on and are smart football players, it makes your job so much easier."
If the veteran can get the younger players up to speed, Los Angeles could have a top offensive line in the league. It will be a challenge but with the offensive schemes put in place, the Chargers should be set up for some real success this season.
