Chargers News: LA Projected to Win One of the Next 5 Super Bowls
The Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh have a decent shot at winning a Super Bowl within the next five years, according to our Sports Illustrated colleagues Andrew Breer, Conor Orr, Gilberto Manzano and Michael Rosenberg.
L.A.'s behind-the-scenes revamp this offseason preceded a period of major change on the gridiron, too. After hiring Harbaugh away from the Michigan Wolverines, Los Angeles inked new general manager Joe Hortiz following a lengthy run with the Baltimore Ravens. The two proceeded to totally revamp the club's offense, emphasizing passer protection and a run game while moving the focus away from wideouts, as the club flipped its two best receivers and seems likely to give rookie wideout second round pick Ladd McConkey a starting shot.
"[I'll] throw my curveball with the Los Angeles Chargers, just because I think Jim Harbaugh is going to find his way back to the NFL's big stage, armed with one of the game's most gifted quarterbacks in Justin Herbert," Andrew Breer writes.
Conor Orr concurs, writing "The Chargers will have success with Jim Harbaugh, and the team will get a title during the Justin Herbert era."
"Now for my surprise team. The Chargers have Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh. Those two alone will turn the organization into a playoff team within two years, before forming into a legitimate Super Bowl contender," Manzano contends. "Harbaugh will eventually build stout offensive and defensive lines and a productive running game to let Herbert shine in the postseason.
Rosenberg agrees, as well, but offers the caveat that the club's personnel is not quite Super Bowl-grade just yet.
"The Chargers' roster needs work but Jim Harbaugh will build a tough, resilient winner around Justin Herbert," Rosenberg opines.
