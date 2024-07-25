Chargers News: LA Psyched for First Training Camp Under Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers commenced training camp on Tuesday, the first for new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is no stranger to training camps, but it is his first time with his former team, the team he will look to lead to the promised land.
All eyes will be on the 60-year-old head coach, but he seems prepared for the challenge. His players, including Chargers second-year linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, are right behind him.
Tuipulotu will enter the second training camp of his career, and he is excited to get it underway with his new head coach.
"He's given us a lot of confidence," Tuipulotu said about Harbaugh. "Looking at his resumé and everybody knowing he's done this before, he's been here before.
"We all just trust in him to do that and take us where we need to take us," Tuipulotu added.
The 21-year-old had himself a solid rookie season despite the Bolts being a disastrous team. In 17 games and 11 starts, Tuipulotu recorded 4.5 sacks, 53 total tackles, eight for loss, 12 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.
Tuipulotu is now surrounded by an elite coaching staff and is expected to put up similar or even better numbers, with games ending with more wins than losses.
In addition to getting back to the nitty-gritty of things, Tuipulotu expressed his excitement to see Charger faithful out and about.
"I think seeing the fans," Tuipulotu said. "That was a great vibe last year with all the fans in the stands and stuff like that.
"I don't know how the rules go, but hopefully we have more practices so everybody can come see, watch and enjoy and all the players to sign their autographs," Tuipulotu added. "All that stuff."
Tuipulotu and the defense will be an area of focus in the next few weeks.
