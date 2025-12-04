Chargers’ sack leader Tuli Tuipulotu may be just warming up this season

Entering Week 14, there are a total of nine players in the league that have already totaled 10 or more sacks. One of those defenders is in the midst of a career campaign and appears well on his way to leading his team in QB traps for the second consecutive year.

Tuli Tuipulotu was a second-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. The former USC Trojan has played in every one of the Bolts’ games since his arrival, and he has started all 12 contests for Jim Harbaugh’s team this season. He’s sixth on the club with 33 defensive stops, and easily leads the Chargers in sacks (10.0) and quarterback hits (16). The three-year has knocked down three passes and also has a pair of forced fumbles.

The 23-year-old pro has seen his sack production increase each year he has been in the league. He played in 17 games in his rookie campaign, making 11 starts, and totaled 4.5 quarterback traps. A year ago, he was in the opening lineup for nine of the club’s 17 contests, and led the Chargers with 8.5 sacks. Now he leads Harbaugh’s squad once again with those aforementioned 10.0 sacks in a dozen games.

The Bolts are getting great production from a young performer who is in the midst of his rookie contract. He’s come up big in a season that has been injury plagued for Harbaugh’s club. That includes prolific edge rusher Khalil Mack, who is second on the team with 4.5 sacks despite missing four games earlier in the year. All told, Tuipulotu has accounted for nearly one-third of the Chargers’ 34 sacks this season, and has at least QB trap in four of the team’s last five outings.

The Chargers, 0-2 vs. NFC East teams this season, host the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles on Monday night in a battle of 8-4 teams. Led by their third-year pass-rusher, the Los Angeles’ defense will look to keep Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts under wraps.

