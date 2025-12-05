Chargers predicted to crash out of playoff race in brutal fashion

The Los Angeles Chargers are prepping for the final stretch of the regular season. Five games remaining against solid competition. If the Bolts want to reach the postseason for the second consecutive season, they'll need to finish strong.

It starts on Monday night against the defending champion Eagles. After that, they have the division rival Chiefs, then back-to-back games against the Cowboys and Texans, then a regular-season finale with the Broncos.

Sitting at 8-4 and currently the AFC's fifth seed, the Chargers are currently projected to be a Wild Card team if the playoffs began today. A lot can change in five weeks and Jim Harbaugh needs to ensure his squad can finish the job.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report isn't so fond of the Chargers, as he predicted a brutal finish to the regular season. One that has them missing the playoffs completely.

RELATED: Eagles' huge injury news opens perfect window for Omarion Hampton's Chargers return

Chargers predicted to finish 1-4 in final five games and miss playoffs

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"They're lucky to be in the picture thanks to one of the weakest schedules in football, but that's about to change," Gagnon wrote. "In fact, based on the ESPN Power Index , the roughed-up Bolts have the most difficult remaining schedule in the league. I doubt they win more than another game or two."

Harsh words from Gagnon, as he predicted the Chargers to finish with a 9-8 record. He actually had the Chiefs winning four of their final five games to overtake the Chargers' Wild Card spot to finish 10-7. Gagnon also believes the Broncos will run away with the division and end up 13-4.

Chargers playoff odds heading into week 14: pic.twitter.com/UAjtxBtXMg — RunItBackHerbo (@RunItBackHerbo) December 3, 2025

RELATED: Draft expert gives Chargers a ferocious pass rusher in first mock draft

This would be a nightmare scenario for the Chargers, especially after they started the season off by winning three straight division games. Winning just one game in their final five weeks would be preposterous to say the least.

The Bolts need to ensure this doesn't become reality.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ sack leader Tuli Tuipulotu may be just warming up this season

Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 14

Tough Justin Herbert expected to practice after latest Chargers injury update

Chargers land trio of free agents on top 50 list...and need them all back for 2026

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury comeback compared to Bills' Josh Allen