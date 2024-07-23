Chargers News: Los Angeles Offense Raises Major Questions Ahead of Training Camp
A day ahead of the official start of their training camp, perhaps the single biggest question plaguing the Los Angeles Chargers is how the club's reconfigured offense will perform this fall, writes Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
Smith notes that, following the end of the Chargers' minicamp last month, at least some questions regarding the intentions of new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman have become clear.
As Smith notes, the club's offensive line appears slated to comprise Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Trey Pipkins III and Joe Alt.
Smith adds that, following the club's decision to trade six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen and WR2 Mike Williams, the club's third-most utilized wideout in 2023, Joshua Palmer, is projected to serve as the top option for Los Angeles this summer, along with rookie pass catcher Ladd McConkey, selected with the No. 34 pick out of Georgia in the 2024 NFL Draft this spring.
"Greg has done a great job of installing it and demonstrating what he wants to see from the offense," Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert noted. "It's definitely a complex and difficult offense to learn but our guys have shown up every day and done our best to learn and pick it up.
Smith speculates that top new running backs Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins and high-level tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst will help shore up Herbert's options offensively.
"We have a lot of work yet to do, but I'm really happy with how the guys are working, how they're buying in and the progress that we're making," Roman reflected back in June. "I know we're not in pads yet. We all know that, but we've really made a lot of strides toward where we need to go going into training camp."
