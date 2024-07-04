Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Personally Taking Part In Drills This Offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with a buzz around them for the first time in a long time. New head coach Jim Harbaugh has this team ready to go and they have been preparing all summer for the new year.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic penned an observation for the Bolts from the offseason and it was that the Chargers were preparing how to finish games in the fourth quarter. It's been a knock fact that the Bolts haven't been able to finish games strong over the years so Harbaugh is doing what he can to rectify that.
But within, Popper also mentioned that Harbaugh had been personally participating in some drills with the team.
"The Chargers capped all their OTAs with what Jim Harbaugh terms a “fourth-quarter finishing” period. Practice would end. The team would huddle for a speech from Harbaugh. Then groups would split up by positions to go through various exercises. The idea is to simulate the extra effort needed at the end of games. Players carried medicine balls for 50 yards. They dragged sleds and flipped over large weighted contraptions. They did pushups and planks. Harbaugh participated in all the fourth-quarter finishing periods.”
With Harbaugh participating in some drills, it makes for great team chemistry. Even this small piece of the puzzle can make a massive impact on how the team does throughout the season.
Harbaugh has been one of the better coaches in football for some time now and he gets involved with his guys on the field. It has helped him build strong relationships with players and makes them feel as if he has their back.
The veteran head coach understands what it takes to win football games and he is trying to bring that over to Los Angeles. If he can keep this up, the Chargers may have a few surprises up their sleeves this season.
