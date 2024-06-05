Chargers News: Erratic Wideout Haunted by Botched Rookie Season Catch for LA
The Los Angeles Chargers had a disappointing 2023 campaign. Nothing went right for the 5-12 Bolts, including the play of their 2023 first-round rookie selection, Quentin Johnston.
Johnston had a rather underwhelming rookie campaign. He seemed to do nothing right, and his dropped catch against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of a Week 11 contest was the microcosm of his season. Johnston made a crucial drop, and the Bolts ended up losing the contest partly because of that drop.
Johnston told reporters, including ESPN's Kris Rhim, that although that game was in mid-November, that drop still sticks with the 22-year-old.
Here's the drop to which Johnston is referring:
The drop occurred on a 2nd and 6 play with the Bolts down three points on their own 30-yard line. A completion on that play would've gotten the Chargers on their opponents' side of the field and, at worst, sent the game into overtime. Instead, Johnston couldn't snag the ball in, and they turned over the ball on downs.
That was a microcosm of the Chargers and Johnston's season. The 22-year-old didn't have the best rookie season, recording 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 67 times and recorded an average of 11.3 yards per reception.
Johnston looked like a bust after his first year, and many question marks surround the former Horned Frog's ability to be the impact player L.A. drafted last year. That remains to be seen, but it appears that he is ready to tackle that assignment head-on in 2024.
