Chargers News: Second-Year LA Player May Free Up Team To Trade Veteran Pro Bowler
The Los Angeles Chargers embark on the 2034 season with a renewed sense of hope, under a new regime and bolstered by new offensive weapons. Gone are the likes of Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen. The offense is now led by the promising Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Joe Alt, and Quentin Johnson, among others. All of whom are set to make a significant impact alongside talented quarterback Justin Herbert. The offense will be young and expected to be a run-heavy one.
On the defensive front, the Los Angeles Chargers have managed to retain their core, led by the formidable trio of Derwin James, Khalil Mack, and veteran Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. These three seasoned players are determined to steer the defense in a new direction after a lackluster performance in 2023.
With a new defensive coordinator, new additions, and up-and-coming studs, the Chargers' defense should be formidable. While they have veteran leadership to lean on, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes the Bolts should trade one of them. He lists the defensive end Bosa.
In Davenport's latest column, he listed one team each NFL team should trade, and Bosa is listed for the Bolts.
"The problem is, edge-rusher is one of the few position groups where the Chargers don't have a deficiency," Davenport wrote. "This team is nowhere near a Super Bowl contender. Bosa has already been mentioned in trade rumors, and both he and Khalil Mack restructured their contracts in the offseason to help LA's then-dismal cap situation.
The Chargers have a replacement on the edge waiting in Tuli Tuipulotu. Frankly, whether it's Bosa or Khalil Mack (who posted a career-high 17 sacks in his age-32 season in 2023), the Bolts should get the best return they can for one of their star pass-rushers and look toward the future."
Trading Bosa may seem harsh, but let's look at the facts. Bosa, 29, has missed a ton of time on the football field, plagued by injuries. In the past two seasons, he's played in only 14 games, and the Bolts have a young, promising player in Tuli Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu is coming off a solid rookie season, recording 4.5 sacks, 53 total sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits. Most importantly, he played in all 17 games, starting in 11. The Chargers selected Tuipulotu in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping to be an anchor of the defense, and so far, he's shown he has potential.
It's been tough to move on from their former first-round pick and 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year; however, it may be time for the Chargers to cut the cord.
