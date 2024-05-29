Chargers News: Former Joe Hortiz Favorite Un-Retires, Becomes Obvious Free Agent Fit
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a very, very active offseason already in 2024, hiring a starry, brand-new head coach in Jim Harbaugh and a brand-new general manager in Joe Hortiz, before offloading their top weapons in pass catching and running for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert and drafting eight players in what could be a loaded draft.
But that hardly means the club's offseason is over.
Organized team activities (OTAs) are already well underway, but the Chargers could still make moves. Now, one intriguing prospect is hitting the free agent market a bit late.
Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz was the first to reveal that former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, who retired following his 2022 season run with the New York Giants, was un-retiring and entering free agency. Jefferson himself later confirmed the news on his own X account.
"Jefferson has stayed in shape, has been training, and wants to play again," Schultz writes. "He intends to start talking to teams in the near future after spending last season with Baltimore as a scouting intern."
Jefferson had worked alongside now-Chargers GM Hortiz in that capacity as a scouting intern. Now that his old boss has risen to power in Southern California, there at least seems like a realistic window for him to get a shot at joining the Bolts' new-look, smash-mouth defense under new coordinator Jesse Minter.
