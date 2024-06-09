Chargers News: How Revamped LA RB Room is Expected to Fare in 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers are ready to leave 2023 behind them and enter a new era of football under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh is set to make the Chargers a legitimate threat in the AFC and the league. It may not happen immediately, but the 60-year-old coach is ready to make his mark on this team. One thing is certain, though: the Chargers will be one of the best running teams soon, if not immediately.
Harbaugh is about to implement his identity to the Bolts, and part of that identity is dominating the run game with legit running backs and a solid foundation in the offensive line. The Bolts have added those two pieces this offseason with a flurry of running backs and their No. 5 overall pick, offensive tackle Joe Alt.
The Chargers are set to make their mark on the ground and have the tools to do just that. Harbaugh will bring a physical brand of football alongside his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman. Roman and Harbaugh had been back together since their time in San Francisco a decade ago. San Francisco finished among the top five in attempts per game during his first three years while eclipsing 31+ each season. Roman continued that success during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. He exceeded 30 attempts per game four straight seasons and led the league in the category twice. The volume is at an all-time high and effective and efficient.
Although Roman is the mastermind behind the plan, he needs the players to fit that mold, which is why they turned to two former Ravens, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. If they are healthy, these two could be one of the more formidable duos in the league. Edwards and Dobbins understand and have excelled in Roman's scheme, and things should be the same in Los Angeles.
If all pans out, the Chargers should be among the top in every running statistic starting this fall.
