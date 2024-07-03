Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Has Been After LA Assistant Coach Since Michigan
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh added many familiar names to his Chargers coaching staff, including linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman. Bowman previously played under Harbaugh when he coached for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, and now is getting his first NFL coaching job under Harbaugh.
Bowman, who was a defensive analyst at Maryland in 2023, revealed that he told Harbaugh when he was coaching at Michigan that he was getting into coaching and would love to join Harbaugh's staff if he returned to the NFL.
Harbaugh easily reciprocated the interest from Bowman, even offering him the opportunity to come coach at Michigan. However, Bowman turned down the offer because he doesn't want to live in the cold.
"He wanted me to come to Michigan, I didn't want to go to Michigan, to go anywhere cold, but when he got the job in California it was no hesitation," Bowman told Hayley Elwood, via the Chargers' YouTube channel.
With Harbaugh taking the job with the Chargers in sunny California, it was a better match for Bowman to come get his NFL coaching start. He has just one year of coaching experience at the college and NFL level, but has great qualifications for the position from his time as a four-time first-team All-Pro NFL linebacker. Bowman was one of the best linebackers in the entire league during his career, and excelled at roaming the field and getting tackles. His experience will be invaluble to the Chargers' linebackers and defense.
