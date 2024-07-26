Chargers News: Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh Have High Hopes for Young WR
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston fell short of expectations during his rookie season, spurring talk of Johnston being a potential "bust."
The Chargers first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the second receiver off the board in his class, only after Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was taken one pick before Johnston. Despite the Chargers taking him high, he only caught 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. Johnston's rookie year is more remembered for dropping a potential game-winning touchdown than any highlight plays or moments.
Despite his rookie struggles, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh feels that Johnston got a "bad rap" for his rookie season, and is much better than what has been indicated.
"He got a bad rap," Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "I read some of those clips, maybe a jump ball and then they said he can't catch or something. I have not seen any of that whatsoever for the record. He's got NFL caliber hands."
"He hasn't been [a disappointment] at all in my eyes," Harbaugh added. "At that speed, the agility, his ability to catch the ball, I've seen him pluck it out of the air. He's as good as anybody doing it. But combining that speed and agility, getting that strength component to go along with it. He's gonna be a problem."
Quarterback Justin Herbert echoed Harbaugh's support for Johnston, and also believes Johnston is in for a big year this season. "We're expecting big things from him this year," Herbert said Wednesday.
Herbert added, "Q has done such a great job this year and he did a great job last year. Being a rookie in this league is so difficult and I thought he handled it really well. He's come back this year, just great effort, great attitude, great guy to be around."
There will be no shortage of opportunities for Johnston to take a second-year leap this season. With the departures of former top-two receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers lack a true No. 1 wideout. If Johnston can capitalize, he can certainly put up that "big year."
More Chargers: Pro Bowler Nosedives in 2024 NFL Player Rankings