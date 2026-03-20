Chargers Post-Free Agency Depth Chart: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble

The Los Angeles Chargers' free agency period has not been one of explosive signings or even ones that fans specifically wanted. Bigger additions like Keaton Mitchell and Charlie Kolar may not start on this roster, but will at least have an impact.

So who are the current starters on the roster? Will any of their other free agent signings crack the starting lineup?

Offense:

QB: Justin Herbert

WR: Ladd McConkey

WR: Quentin Johnston

RB: Omarion Hampton

FB: Alec Ingold

TE: Oronde Gadsdon

LT: Rashawn Slater

LG: Trevor Penning

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Cole Strange

RT: Joe Alt

The offense is the most changed side of the football, with new free agent signees Alec Ingold and Tyler Biadasz instantly slotting themselves in as starters in 2026. They will be instrumental to the Bolts' offensive success, especially in their new Shanahan-focused running attack.

They can still stand to look for an upgrade at left guard, as it is a need more glaring than truck's high beam lights when you are trying to drive in the middle of the night. Overall, the offense has improved, mainly by virtue of the aforementioned new starters. Look for Kolar and Mitchell to also contribute mightily to this team's explosive abilities.

Defense:

OLB: Tuli Tuipulotu

DL: Teair Tart

DL: Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB: Khalil Mack

LB: Denzel Perryman

LB: Daiyan Henley

CB: Tarheeb Still

CB: Donte Jackson

CB: Cam Hart

S: Derwin James

S: Elijah Molden

Defensively, the Bolts remain largely the same. They wanted continuity after 2025's Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter left to become the Head Coach of the Baltimore Ravens. They proved this want by signing Chris O'Leary, who has openly said he plans to run nearly the same defense as the Bolts had before. The major addition noted above is Dalvin Tomlinson, the veteran defensive tackle who should be a great complement to re-signee Teair Tart.

The Bolts' defense has been great the last few years in large part to Minter's coaching. Free agency did not add much to this side of the football for the first-year defensive play caller, yielding some concern if the talent is enough to cover up for inexperience. Time will tell what is true, but the defensive unit is still one to be excited about heading into 2026.

Upcoming Position Battles

Elijah Molden | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the starters noted, who are some back end players who can really fight for a starting role?

The first battle that comes to mind is seeing if Tony Jefferson or RJ Mickens can challenge Elijah Molden in 2026. Molden was a great addition for the Bolts in 2024, but he dealt with injury in 2025. He is still slotted as the starter, but his spot could very well be up for grabs.

Offensively, another battle that is possible if the Bolts do not add anything to their offensive line is Trey Pipkins III and Trevor Penning battling for the left guard spot. Both are true tackles who have played guard in their career. Both are backups with major athletic traits, with Pipkins being generally the better player of the two. However, he is getting older and Penning was a former first-round selection. An intriguing decision will be made for Mike McDaniel and company.

Players on the Roster Bubble

Scott Matlock | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As it stands currently, the Chargers have 65 players on the roster. However, with five draft selections (and a very real possibility of trading down) the Bolts are likely to bring on multiple draft picks and a huge undrafted free agent class. This will all eventually amount to 90 guys on the roster. With that many incoming, who are some current players who may not make the roster once the final 53-man cut-down day occurs?

One of the more obvious possible cut candidates is fan favorite Scott Matlock. He is a true three-way player, but unfortunately, being a jack of all trades, master of none, is not a good way to make room for yourself in the NFL.

Another notable cut candidate is Junior Colson, the Bolts' former third-round selection. Colson has struggled when he has been on the field, largely due to a lack of time on the field (due to injury). Colson was noted as possibly the best LB in his class, but unfortunately, his injuries and deep position room may have him off the roster in 2026.

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