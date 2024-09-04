Khalil Mack Enjoying Jim Harbaugh's Upfront Approach to Chargers Performance
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter a pivotal 2024 season led by first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh is set to enter his first year in a couple of days, and the excitement surrounding the team is palpable. The Chargers are primed for a big year with their new head coach, and he didn't waste any time planting his flag in the first months.
Harbaugh has been a breath of fresh air for the Chargers organization, and no one has felt it more than superstar edge rusher Khalil Mack.
Mack said that he loves Harbaugh's upfront approach.
"He's a different character, man. He is a different individual in the sense of just no-nonsense," Mack said. "Knowing the expectation, knowing what he expects from every individual. ... He'll tell you if you're not meeting that expectation."
Mack isn't the only one alone in that boat. Fellow defender and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu loves the vibes that Harbaugh has brought to the team.
"I think everybody feels the new vibe," Tuipulotu said. "... We feel more confident going into things."
Harbaugh's personality is like no other, and time and time again, he's proved that it works, college or professionally. The 60-year-old head coach has won everywhere he's gone due to his style of play and ability to not only coach but also get along with his players on a professional and personal level.
If you ask Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa, he's getting vibes that he once got in college when he was a standout at Ohio State.
"It feels like the coach is leading the team the way it should be led," Bosa said. "It has the feel of being back in college with Coach [Urban] Meyer. The message is sent from the top and it doesn't get mixed up as it's moving down the ladder."
Harbaugh's presence is all over Charger practices; for instance, he uses large index cards for practice that read, "Thud no tackle" (players can bum p but not tackle on the ground) or "Whizz tag off" (no bump or tackling).
The attention to detail has never been greater with the Chargers, and they'll look to translate that to the football field starting this Saturday. The Chargers will look to surprise many this season, led by their head coach and physical play that he will bring to the team.
More Chargers: Joey Bosa Wants to Show Chargers Are 'Serious' This Season