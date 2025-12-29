Chargers have 2 clear goals for Justin Herbert in Week 18 vs. Broncos

And just like that, a potential AFC West championship game Sunday at Mile High in Denver has fizzled into what amounts to a preseason game for the Los Angeles Chargers.

But that doesn't mean the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Broncos is wholly meaningless. Live game action without any risk to further putting quarterback Justin Herbert into peril? Welcome to audition Sunday.

As has been the case since the training camp injury to Rashawn Slater and then the midseason injury to Joe Alt, no position on the Chargers has been more alarming, shaky and dangerous than left tackle.

Veteran Bobby Hart got his chance in last weekend's loss to the Houston Texans ... and it was an unmitigated disaster. Playing on the left side for the first time in three seasons, he allowed four pressures and three sacks of Herbert before being benched in the first half.

Explained Bolts' head coach Jim Harbaugh, "He was playing so good at right tackle. He was just having trouble getting into the rhythm at left tackle."

Herbert has produced an MVP-candidate performance this season despite being constantly harassed in the pocket. He has been sacked 54 times (including five against Houston) and is still wearing a protective guard on his left hand to protect a broken bone.

Playing left tackle at different times this season: Alt, Austin Deculus, Foster Sarell, Trevor Penning and Hart.

Chargers' priorities Sunday in Denver: 1. Take away Herbert's helmet and keep him healthy for the looming Wild Card game. 2. Find someone - anyone - who can play left tackle and protect the franchise quarterback's blind side.

