Joey Bosa Wants to Show Chargers Are 'Serious' This Season
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa recently returned to Chargers practice after missing multiple weeks with a hand injury that he underwent surgery for. Bosa broke his hand during the Chargers' joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 4.
Bosa is now back and ready for the Chargers' Week 1 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend. More than that, Bosa is ready to win this season.
"I just want to win games," Bosa said, via Chargers.com's Omar Navarro. "I don't know if there's one thing specifically, but I'm happy with how our room is looking, the edge group. I just want to go out there and finally put together one of those seasons as a team that's like we're serious. We've had some good years, but I just feel like we have a left a lot out there over the years."
The Chargers have made the playoffs just twice since they drafted Bosa with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, advancing to the postseason after the 2018 and 2022 seasons. They have not gone further than the divisional round or won the AFC West division since Bosa joined the team.
This has been especially disappointing given some of the talent the Chargers have fielded over these years, including Phillip Rivers, Casey Heyward, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Derwin James, and Khalil Mack among others.
The organization believes the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh is what they need to turn this team into a true contender, and that the future is promising under Harbaugh. Bosa, along with teammate Khalil Mack, even agreed to restructure their contracts with the Chargers due to their belief in the direction the team is heading.
"I'm just excited, I can't really pick one thing that' I'm optimistic about," Bosa said. "I just feel like we're playing with a lot of energy, and you saw that last weekend with the backups in there. I think that trickles up to everybody on the whole defense and whole team. I'm just excited, what I'm most optimistic about is seeing if what we feel is real and putting it to the test."
Having Bosa back from his hand injury and practice is key for the team's success too. Bosa has played in just 14 games over the last season due to injuries, but the four-time Pro Bowler appears ready to go for the start of this season.
