Chargers News: Khalil Mack Unpacks Jesse Minter's Defensive Schemes
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with their third defensive coordinator in three seasons. In the past two seasons, they went from Renaldo Hill to Derrick Ansley and now will look for former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to lead the way. Minter has had significant success in college and will now look to translate that to the NFL with the powder blue.
While implementing Minter's defense will require an adjustment period, the current Charger defenders are familiar with the system, which is a positive. This familiarity, compared to Brandon Staley's defense, provides a solid foundation for the team's adaptability. Chargers star edge rusher Khalil Mack shared his initial impressions of Minter's defense, describing it as 'different.'
Alex Insdorf of Chargers Wire shared Mack's thoughts via Twitter/X.
"In a sense of defense, I feel like everyone plays a 3-4 multiple throughout the league," Mack said. "Exceptions throughout the league... It's different terms, it's different techniques that make this defense a little different."
Minter's defense was among the best in the college game for the last two seasons. His defense ranked No. 2 in the nation over his two seasons as the Wolverines' DC, allowing just 268.8 total net yards per game.
Minter loves to use the disguise elements; however, he balances them by making them complex and straightforward for some. In February, Minter spoke to The Athletic's Daniel Popper and detailed how he teaches his defense and the philosophy behind it.
"I really hold true to the 'concept' teaching belief," Minter said. "When we get the guys in the offseason, we're trying to understand what we're trying to take away in certain coverages, what we want that to look like. If the quarterback knows you're in this coverage, this is the likely place that the ball would go based on the quarterback's progression. And so when you're playing a particular coverage and you know where the weak spot is, then OK, let's all conceptualize pre-snap. What would get him to throw the ball where we're at the advantage and showing him those different looks?
"I really just think trying to teach that concept right from the beginning of, here's the strength of this coverage, here's the weakness of this coverage. If they know you're in this coverage, here's where the ball is going to go," Minter continued. "And then I really think the players begin to take ownership of, OK, let's show this because we know we're trying to actually get him to throw the ball over here. It all ties together. It's all calculated. And I really think that as the players really learn what we're doing, they begin to be the ones to take ownership of the disguises and all that."
Minter is no stranger to leading a new defense to the top, and that will be the expectation for this Chargers defense.
