Titans targeting Chargers coach during head coaching search

It’s no major secret the Los Angeles Chargers losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to a head coaching job is more a matter of when than if.

That’s especially with teams like the Tennessee Titans firing up head coaching searches before the regular season even ends.

Minter orchestrated a stunning Chargers turnaround on the defensive side of the ball last year, taking a group of remaining pieces, free-agent castoffs like Teair Tart and fifth-round rookies like Tarheeb Still and creating a top-five unit.

He’s doing it again this year with a hodgepodge of new faces, including someone like sixth-round rookie RJ Mickens and an underrated free agent signing like Donte Jackson in key roles.

Again, when, not if.

Chargers’ Jesse Minter targeted by Titans

In Tennessee, Minter is apparently on the shortlist.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on the head coaching search of Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi:

“Tennessee also plans to reach out to several defensive coordinators, including the Indianapolis Colts’ Lou Anarumo, the Green Bay Packers’ Jeff Hafley, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Anthony Campanile, the Rams’ Chris Shula, the Houston Texans’ Matt Burke and the Chargers’ Jesse Minter.”

The Titans will look at offensive-minded coaches too while covering all of their bases, of course. They’ve got 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward to develop.

But after the offensive-minded Brian Callahan flopped and didn’t make it through the season, the Titans could be one of many teams with openings this offseason that go with a defensive head coach while pairing an ideal coordinator with young quarterbacks.

Minter might not be so inclined to leave Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert so soon. But the allure of coaching a No. 1 pick already on a roster will be strong.

Were the Chargers to lose Minter, Harbaugh’s coaching connections run deep, of course. But given how things have unfolded over two very competitive playoff years already, the Chargers will likely do everything they can to keep Minter in the fold.

