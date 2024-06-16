Chargers News: Jesse Minter Talks Importance of These Two Defenders
The Los Angeles Chargers have a loaded pass rush group with Pro Bowl veterans Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, offseason addition Bud Dupree, and young sophomore Tuli Tuipulotu. Mack and Bosa are of course Pro Bowlers who have been with the team for several seasons now.
Tuipulotu enters his second season with the team after a strong rookie campaign in which he put recorded 53 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The Chargers have added in Dupree, who was one of their big defensive additions.
The 31-year-old Dupree has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons, posting 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections.
Minter noted the value of having these two guys along with the stars in Mack and Bosa. "It's a violent game, and particularly when you play the right away, playing 17 games on the defensive front is a challenge," Minter told reporters. "The first thing it allows you to do is keep those guys fresh and have a good rotation. There are certainly those four who are proven commodities in this league. The way Tuli played as a rookie ... didn't look like a rookie, plays with a violence and physicality we want to play with ... There's certainly a blessing to have those four guys."
Having four pass rushers of this caliber isn't only great for the potential of this team, but the depth as well. The depth not only allows them to keep their guys fresh but also has someone proven to step in if any of these players were to go down.
Bosa and Dupree in particular have dealt with some injuries in recent seasons, making this depth particularly important for the group.
