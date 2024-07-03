Chargers News: LA Pro Bowler Unpacks Feelings About Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers superstar edge rusher Joey Bosa will head into his ninth season in the NFL, and his journey in the league has been a whirlwind. Bosa has been through his fair share of injuries, successes, and head coaches.
In nine NFL seasons, Bosa has had three head coaches, and head coach Jim Harbaugh will be his fourth and hopefully his last in his career. Harbaugh is set to change the culture within the organization, and thus far, it seems like he's done just that.
Bosa told ESPN's Kris Rhim that he's already noticing Harbaugh's positive impact.
"Harbaugh, Bosa was the most direct in his appreciation for the new regime. Most notably, Bosa said he appreciated that under Harbaugh, the messaging from leadership is clear and doesn't "get mixed up as it's moving down the ladder," which he's experienced in other situations."
"I feel like coach is leading the team the way it should be led," Bosa said.
Bosa agreed to restructure his contract so that he could remain with the team in 2024 and be part of something special. Bosa, who signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension in 2020, had been set to earn $36.6 million on the Bolt's books this upcoming season.
The Chargers desperately needed to cut salaries to acquire free agents, and Bosa decided to be a team player to improve the team.
Harbaugh could bring the best out of Bosa if he remains healthy. Bosa and health have not been a good combination these past few years, but the hope is that Bosa can reach new heights in his game with a competent coaching staff this upcoming season.
