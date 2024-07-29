Chargers News: Los Angeles Rookie Already Impressing Justin Herbert
Highly-touted Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt may have been a somewhat controversial selection with the No. 5 pick in Aprils' 2024 NFL Draft, but he's already paying off big-time in one key aspect — impressing his Pro Bowl quarterback.
According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Justin Herbert already is enjoying the protection afforded him by having the 6-foot-8 two-time All-American out of Notre Dame on the line.
“We view offensive linemen as weapons, to have guys like that, especially at the right tackle position, is a mountain,” Herbert said. “He’s a tough guy even for me to see over sometimes.” That's hard to do, considering that Herbert himself is one of the league's taller signal callers at 6-foot-6.
Alt was drafted ahead of All-American former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (who was picked at No. 6 by the New York Giants) and former Washington Huskies pass catcher Rome Odunze (who was ultimately added by the Chicago Bears with the No. 9 selection).
The selection of Alt over these starry wideout options, despite the team having offloaded six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and flat-out cut WR2 Mike Williams (who's now with the Philadelphia Eagles), instantly signalled a fresh direction and vision for the franchise under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh and first-year general manager Joe Hortiz. The duo is looking towards a smashmouth offense, highlighted by a new emphasis on the run game and extended pass protection.
Harbaugh arrives to the Bolts, his one-time stomping grounds as a player (albeit during the San Diego days), fresh off a stellar nine-season run with another playing alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, whom he just led to the College Football Playoff national championship. He's not totally a stranger to the NFL, however, as he previously coached the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-19-1 recod from 2011-14, a run that included three NFC Championship Game berths and one Super Bowl appearance.
