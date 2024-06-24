Chargers News: LA Skill Player Seen As Essential Fantasy Football Sleeper
The NFL season is slowly approaching, which means that fantasy football is also right around the corner. The real games on the gridiron may not have started, but the pre-draft season for fantasy football certainly has.
Fantasy football is an exciting way to get fans from all over the world involved, and it's a fun way to get into the sport. Fantasy managers get to pick the players they want, and while this Chargers team doesn't have any big fantasy names outside of quarterback Justin Herbert. Nonetheless, NFL media's Daniel Jeremiah believes this newly added player could be vital for fantasy managers. Jeremiah named running back J.K. Dobbins as a player who could be huge for fantasy football.
"If you're getting ready for your fantasy football season, draft J.K. Dobbins," Jeremiah opined. "J.K. Dobbins, when he's been healthy has been really good. J.K. Dobbins has zero adjustment to the offense."
That is some high praise from someone coming off a torn Achilles tendon and already suffered a torn ACL a little under three years ago. The Chargers are confident Donbbisn can be an impact player on their roster, which is why they signed him, but him being a vital fantasy option is way different. A lot of things need to break right for Dobbins to be a solid fantasy player in 2024, starting with health. Dobbins has only played in 23 games during his four-year career, and on top of that, if he is healthy, he will have some competition for touches with another former Raven, Gus Edwards.
The only thing that the Chargers care about is his health. If he is healthy, the rest will take care of itself, and maybe Jeremiah may be on to something.
