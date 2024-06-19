Chargers News: Ladd McConkey Signing Now Official
The Los Angeles Chargers have made it official. They have announced the signing of wide receiver Ladd McConkey, their No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, via a press statement on their official site.
Not only have they signed their second overall pick in this year's draft, but they also made a unique financial commitment. They signed him to a four-year deal with the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a No. 34 overall pick, a testament to their belief in his potential.
The Bolts have signed all nine members of their 2024 NFL class and did their last one in style. McConkey was the Charger's second overall pick behind their No. 5 overall pick, star offensive tackle Joe Alt. McConkey will be set to be one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets this upcoming season.
McConkey may not be the biggest or strongest, but he sure impacts the game and will show that at the professional level. The 22-year-old carved a solid career for himself with one of the best college programs in the nation, the University of Georgia.
In three seasons as a Bulldog, he caught 19 passes for 1,687 yards (14.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns, adding four touchdowns and 216 yards on the ground). McConkey became the first wide receiver the Bolts chose in the second round since 2005 when they selected Vincent Jackson, who was named a two-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers.
