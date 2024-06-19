Chargers News: Late-Round Rookie Draft Pick Emerging as Possible Sleeper for LA
Several members of the Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 rookie draft class have stood out through OTAs and minicamp so far, but one rookie who has flown under the radar is cornerback Tarheeb Still.
Still was one of two cornerbacks the Chargers took in the fifth round of this year's draft, along with Cam Hart. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter noted the improvement he has seen from Still through their offseason program so far.
"Tarheeb has, probably in the last three or four practices, made a really, really good jump that you sort of expect a guy to make after being able to digest five or six practices," Minter said. "Really happy with the jump he's made ... He made a bunch of really nice plays out there the last couple days," via the Chargers' YouTube channel.
Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James has also noticed Still during practices this spring. "Tarheeb been making a lot of plays in the slot," James said, per the Chargers' YouTube channel.
The 6-foot product out of Maryland spent four seasons with the Terps before entering the NFL Draft. He compiled 166 total tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, and 22 pass deflections. He finished off his senior season with a career-high five interceptions. Now, Still looks to compete for a shot to make an impact on the Bolts in during his rookie season.
More Chargers:
Chargers' Justin Herbert Shows Selflessness In Approach To How Many Throws He Makes Per Game
Chargers News: Former Michigan Standout Talks Being Passed Over in Draft by Jim Harbaugh