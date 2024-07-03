Chargers News: Late-Round Rookie Draft Pick Already Impressing in Offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a very successful NFL draft. The Bolts had the No. 5 overall pick and selected Joe Alt, a potential generational talent. Alt and their other draft picks are set to take this Charger team to the next level.
All eyes will be on their top pick, but the other rookies are also shining so far this offseason. According to Khris Rhim of ESPN, rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still is among the bright spots this offseason for Los Angeles.
Rhim said that Still is having a significant impact thus far.
"Perhaps the biggest has been cornerback Tarheeb Still, drafted in the fifth round from the University of Maryland," said Rhim.
"Still secured an interception against the first-team offense and had multiple pass deflections throughout minicamp. Still's play drew the attention of James, who told reporters he'd been impressed with Still, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who said he appreciated the leap Still has made from the beginning of the offseason program to the end of minicamp in June."
The Chargers selected Still in the first round with the No. 137 overall pick. Still was among the top corners in the country as he collected 32 solo tackles, two pass deflections, and five interceptions. He is no stranger to his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, as he attended the Big 10 conference school in Maryland and faced his former coach a handful of times.
Still might be relied on more heavily in the slot due to his size and strength. Nonetheless, he has tremendous footwork and athleticism to stay tight to route breaks, reliable hands, and the ability to pick off the ball if it is within his radius.
The rookie cornerback will fight for a spot on the roster, and if he continues this trend, we could see him play a big part in this Chargers defense.
