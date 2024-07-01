Chargers News: LA Rookie Predicted To Dominate 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season ready to show how they've grown over the offseason. After a poor 5-12 finish last year, Los Angeles brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh to turn the team around.
Harbaugh brings a new sense of hope to the organization, something Los Angeles hasn't had in some time. The Bolts started building the roster to how Harbaugh liked it, which included them taking offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com listed 11 rookies that he believes will make an instant impact this season. Alt made the list in a convincing fashion.
"First-year Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz decided to bolster the offensive line instead of picking a receiver in April’s first round, so look for the team to run J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and rookie Kimani Vidal (whom I considered for this list) behind Alt. The move from left tackle to the right side should not be an issue for the son of former Pro Bowl lineman John Alt, as Joe Alt’s power, football IQ and agility will allow him to succeed."
Harbaugh loves to run the ball with his teams so having a strong offensive line is crucial. Alt should help with this fact and provide the Chargers with a steady presence for years to come.
He may be the biggest addition to this team this offseason, helping to protect star quarterback Justin Herbert. Alt has a long career ahead of him but he should be able to make an impact right away in 2024.
