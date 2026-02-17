Chargers, Odafe Oweh Franchise Tag Situation Gets First Notable Reporting
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t feel like a team about to use the franchise tag this offseason.
Doing so wouldn’t be the worst idea, though. Odafe Oweh feels like the top Chargers franchise tag candidate, if things get desperate. And general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office have roughly $83.7 million in free cap space, so there’s wiggle room.
With the franchise tag window opening on Tuesday and stretching through March 3, it’s a good time to go out and find some reporting on Oweh’s standing ahead of free agency.
Chargers Odafe Oweh franchise tag report
Right now, Oweh has a suggested market value of a $19.3 million average annual salary at Spotrac on a three-year deal worth nearly $58 million.
Oweh has said he wants to be back. And the Chargers certainly want him back in the fold.
Recent reporting from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports seems to confirm as much, too, with early signs pointing to a tag being unnecessary:
“The Chargers have the cap space, and Oweh did produce 7.5 sacks in 12 games after they traded for him. Still, sources would be surprised if Los Angeles issued the tag.”
Why franchise tag Odafe Oweh?
Former first-round picks at the age of 27 in the middle of their primes don’t come walking through the door often.
And they especially don’t cost a mere fifth-round pick and rotational starter via trade before a sudden breakout over the second half of a season.
Alas, that’s what happened when the Chargers acquired Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens last October. He had zero sacks with the Ravens over five games, then broke out for 7.5 over 12 games with the Chargers. That nearly reached his career-high count over 17 games from 2024 (10).
The Chargers have excelled at finding players who fit the defensive scheme. But former coordinator Jesse Minter is now head coach of those Ravens, so locking down Oweh can help new coordinator Chris O’Leary succeed.
Keep in mind, too, that Khalil Mack is also a free agent. The Chargers have the cap space needed to use a tag or extend Oweh. Keep in mind the tag can be used as a stopgap while they still iron out a long-term deal into the summer.
Regardless, the Chargers hold the leverage and it’s not shocking to hear there’s little concern about a tag getting used right now.
