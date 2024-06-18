Chargers' Justin Herbert Shows Selflessness In Approach To Throws Per Game
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will head into his fifth season in the league and look to take his team to the next level. Herbert has his money after signing a monstrous deal last offseason, and now his job will be to add some wins to the column.
Herbert has all the talent in the world; however, that has yet to translate to success for the Bolts. The hope is that will all change under his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Everywhere Harbaugh goes, he's transformed the program or team. He's done so by dominating the trenches and establishing the run game. The odds of Harbaugh doing just that with the Chargers are high, even though he will have his best quarterback to date on his roster.
We may not see Herbert explode for massive numbers under Harbaugh, but as long as they win, Herbert doesn't care about the rest. In a recent media press conference, the 26-year-old showed his selfless approach regarding how many times he throws the ball.
"Selfishly, as a quarterback, I'd love to throw the ball every time. If we throw it one time or we throw it 100 times, as long as we're winning and finding a way to do that, it's good with me."
Herbert's career-high attempts came in 2022 when he threw the ball 699 times. However, by his standards, the number could be massively low.
Harbaugh has built this team to run the ball, which is why they chose to go with tackle Joe Alt with their fifth overall pick and load up on tough, physical running backs like Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, and Kimani Vidal.
We're in a new era of Charger football, and if that means less Herbert and more wins, so be it.
