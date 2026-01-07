Should Chargers risk lineup changes after free-agent signing, unexpected showings?

The Los Angeles Chargers made the wishes of more than a few fans come true over the last week or so with their handling of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.

In the season finale against the Denver Broncos, while resting starters, the Chargers started backup Andre James in place of Bradley Bozeman.

Then, in free agency after the waiver wire ran its course, the Chargers signed notable lineman Ben Cleveland to the practice squad.

Now, the question is simple: Should one or both of these guys see the field during the playoff game against the New England Patriots?

Andre James over Bradley Bozeman?

Bozeman has been a serious sour point for the Chargers this year. He’s got a captain’s C on his chest, reaffirming the support of Jim Harbaugh and others. But he’s struggled to pass the eye test and sitting on a 51.7 PFF grade (40th out of 40).

James, on the other hand, was the free-agent signing fans thought signaled competition for Bozeman. That never really emerged, though.

Against Denver in the finale, James looked solid, albeit in a messy offensive game where both teams weren’t showing much.

Chargers @PFF live pass blocking grades vs Broncos. Andre James already better than Bozeman 👀 pic.twitter.com/256X18hBEP — RunItBackHerbo (@RunItBackHerbo) January 4, 2026

At the end of the day, swapping out the center who has the most reps and protection calls with Herbert for the first time, during a playoff game, might be too big of a risk. If James was the better option, he would have been out there long ago…right?

Ben Cleveland gets snaps?

It’s fun to think that Cleveland, a former hyped third-round pick, could get out there and help the offensive line improve.

It’s not fun to think that, given the Chargers’ injury woes this year, Cleveland might eventually be forced on the field in Foxboro.

Barring a shocker, Cleveland is just too new to the Chargers to throw out there in the playoffs. Maybe they bump him up to the active roster as emergency depth, but his addition is more about 2026 and beyond.

Given the way other rehab projects like Odafe Oweh have worked out so far, it’s hard not to be encouraged by this Chargers staff getting its hands on Cleveland and seeing what happens over the course of the offseason.

