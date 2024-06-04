Chargers Legends Past and Present Gather for 5th Annual Golf Tournament
The Los Angeles Chargers took some time off the field on Monday to golf for the franchise's fifth annual golf invititational tournament. The tournament benefits the Chargers Impact Fund, which aims to help "youth empowerment and community advancement."
Both current and past Chargers legends showed up for the team's golf fundraiser. Among current Chargers, new head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert stole the show, with much of the attention heading their way. In addition to being faces of the team, this was Harbaugh's first time at the tournament and he was determined to win. Herbert, meanwhile, is big into golf. He grew up on a golf course and hosts an annual golf tournament for kids in Eugene, Oregon. He also holds an endorsement deal with the golf brand Callaway.
Also spotted at the tournament were the Chargers' rookies. Fifth overall pick Joe Alt was given an award for "best yapper" while seventh-round wide receiver Brenden Rice was awarded "best fit."
Several past legends were also present including Dan Fouts and Charlie Joiner. Fouts remains second in franchise history in passing yards and touchdowns, only behind Philip Rivers. Joiner is top-five on the franchise leaderboard in receiving yards and touchdowns.
The Chargers will return to OTAs Tuesday, and hold their mandatory minicamp from June 11-13 as they get set for their first season under Harbaugh.
