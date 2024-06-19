Chargers News: A Primer on Just-Signed Free Agent Safety Tony Jefferson
The Los Angeles Chargers made some head turns last week when they signed safety Tony Jefferson. Jefferson came out of retirement to sign with the Bolts and will look to bring his veteran presence to the defensive side of the ball. Jefferson will be paired with arguably the best safety in the league, Derwin James Jr., and will do their best to turn the Chargers' defense around.
Jefferson last played in the NFL in 2022 with the New York Giants. The 32-year-old will now get back onto the gridiron, repping the powder blue. For those unfamiliar with Jefferson and who were in the league before the Bolts, don't worry; we have you covered. Here's a little on Jefferson and what to expect from the veteran safety.
To no one's surprise, he has some ties to the Baltimore Ravens. Jefferson spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2017-19. As an unrestricted free agent in 2017, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million deal. However, he didn't make it through his entire contract, as he was released right after the 2019 season ended. Jefferson tore his ACL in the 2019 season after only playing five games that season.
The Southern California native has had quite a career, collecting 468 tackles, four interceptions, 24 passes defended, 9.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, and four recoveries. Jefferson entered the league as an undrafted free agent and still managed to play 10 NFL seasons. He will soon enter his 11th in Los Angeles.
The former Oklahoma Sooner was named Freshman All-American and Big 12 co-defensive Freshman of the Year in 2010.
