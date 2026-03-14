Chargers Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1
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Yes, the memo was received. The 2026 NFL regular season doesn’t start until September. However, it certainly doesn’t hurt to take a look at what Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers could look like in that season opener a mere six months from now.
General manager Joe Hortiz certainly did his share of signings and re-signings recently and addressed the club’s biggest problem area. Hence, here’s an educated glance at predicting the starting lineups for both the offensive and defensive units this upcoming season—at least for now.
Offense:
WR: Ladd McConkey
LT: Rashawn Slater
LG: Trevor Penning
C: Tyler Biadasz
RG: Cole Strange
RT: Joe Alt
TE: Oronde Gadsdon
FB: Alec Ingold
WR: Quinton Johnston
QB: Justin Herbert
RB: Omarion Hampton
New Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s last game as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (vs. the New England Patriots) saw him open with two wideouts, a tight end and a fullback, so the above projection follows suit. It’s interesting to note that 2026 free-agent additions Cole Strange and Alec Ingold were Miami’s right guard and starting fullback, respectively, in that loss to the Pats.
The biggest changes from a year ago all involve the interior of the offensive line. Left guard Zion Johnson is now a member of the Browns, center Bradley Bozeman is retired and right guard Mekhi Becton is looking for work after being released.
As for their replacements, Trevor Penning made four starts for the Chargers in 2025, three as an extra tackle and in Week 18 at right guard. Tyler Biadasz was released by the Commanders and quickly scooped up by the Bolts, while Strange made 14 starts for McDaniel’s Dolphins this past season.
Defense:
OLB: Tuli Tuipulotu
DL: Teair Tart
DL: Dalvin Tomlinson
OLB: Khalil Mack
LB: Denzel Perryman
LB: Daiyan Henley
CB: Tarheeb Still
CB: Elijah Molden
CB: Cam Hart
S: Derwin James
S: R.J. Mickens
It’s the return of a familiar face as Chris O’Leary, the Chargers’ safeties coach in 2024, takes over for Jesse Minter as Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator. He inherits a talented unit that finished fifth in the league in fewest total yards allowed—eighth vs. the run and fifth vs. the pass.
The Chargers did lose pass-rusher Odafe Oweh in free agency (Commanders), who amassed 10.5 sacks during his 13-game stint (including playoffs) with the team this past season. However, ageless Khalil Mack returns for his fifth season with the club. Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, while don’t be surprised if recent addition Dalvin Tomlinson is a Week 1 starter.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.