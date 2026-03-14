Chargers Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

Yes, the memo was received. The 2026 NFL regular season doesn’t start until September. However, it certainly doesn’t hurt to take a look at what Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers could look like in that season opener a mere six months from now.

General manager Joe Hortiz certainly did his share of signings and re-signings recently and addressed the club’s biggest problem area. Hence, here’s an educated glance at predicting the starting lineups for both the offensive and defensive units this upcoming season—at least for now.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs after the catch against the Houston Texans during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Offense:

WR: Ladd McConkey

LT: Rashawn Slater

LG: Trevor Penning

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Cole Strange

RT: Joe Alt

TE: Oronde Gadsdon

FB: Alec Ingold

WR: Quinton Johnston

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Omarion Hampton

New Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s last game as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (vs. the New England Patriots) saw him open with two wideouts, a tight end and a fullback, so the above projection follows suit. It’s interesting to note that 2026 free-agent additions Cole Strange and Alec Ingold were Miami’s right guard and starting fullback, respectively, in that loss to the Pats.

The biggest changes from a year ago all involve the interior of the offensive line. Left guard Zion Johnson is now a member of the Browns, center Bradley Bozeman is retired and right guard Mekhi Becton is looking for work after being released.

As for their replacements, Trevor Penning made four starts for the Chargers in 2025, three as an extra tackle and in Week 18 at right guard. Tyler Biadasz was released by the Commanders and quickly scooped up by the Bolts, while Strange made 14 starts for McDaniel’s Dolphins this past season.

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) celebrates a defensive sack against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Defense:

OLB: Tuli Tuipulotu

DL: Teair Tart

DL: Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB: Khalil Mack

LB: Denzel Perryman

LB: Daiyan Henley

CB: Tarheeb Still

CB: Elijah Molden

CB: Cam Hart

S: Derwin James

S: R.J. Mickens

It’s the return of a familiar face as Chris O’Leary, the Chargers’ safeties coach in 2024, takes over for Jesse Minter as Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator. He inherits a talented unit that finished fifth in the league in fewest total yards allowed—eighth vs. the run and fifth vs. the pass.

The Chargers did lose pass-rusher Odafe Oweh in free agency (Commanders), who amassed 10.5 sacks during his 13-game stint (including playoffs) with the team this past season. However, ageless Khalil Mack returns for his fifth season with the club. Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, while don’t be surprised if recent addition Dalvin Tomlinson is a Week 1 starter.