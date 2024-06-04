Chargers News: Former Bolts Defender Reveals What's Missing From Justin Herbert's Game
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is undoubtedly one of the top talents at the position. He has a cannon for an arm, can make 'wow' throws from any angle, and is a tremendous high volume passer.
While Herbert is gifted, he has yet to experience the success to match his talent. Since getting drafted by the Chargers sixth overall in 2020, the Chargers have made the playoffs just once and have yet to win the division. Of course, it doesn't help to play in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, but the team has not lived up to expectations with such a great quarterback.
According to former Chargers cornerback, Super Bowl champion, and All-Pro Chris Harris Jr., Herbert's primary flaw is that he isn't clutch like some of the great quarterbacks.
"He's missing that clutch factor, like a Mahomes," Harris told Kay Adams on her Up & Adams Show. "I'm not saying he hasn't made clutch throws because he has, he's made clutch plays, but it's that fourth quarter dominance that you can see from a [Tom] Brady, you can see from a Mahomes ... It's that clutch factor that I think he's missing that he's going to have to need. He's going to have to have that clutch factor to beat Mahomes cause Mahomes has it."
Harris does believe Herbert still can become clutch, and that he's in a great position to do so with Jim Harbaugh, a proven winner, as his head coach.
"I think he does have it, but it's going to take a well-experienced coach to bring it out of him," Harris told Adams. "That's why I think Harbaugh's going to be a great fit for him, a guy that's won in the league and won in college."
Herbert currently has 14 game-winning drives in his career, but he has yet to have a signature moment that showcases this. In the biggest game, Herbert and the Chargers allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to erase a 27-point deficit after Trevor Lawrence threw four picks.
The best quarterbacks have multiple signature moments. John Elway is known for "The Drive" to defeat the Cleveland Browns and the helicopter to win his first Super Bowl. Joe Montana was one of the original kings of clutch moments, delivering moments like "The Catch," and finding John Candy in the stands on his way to leading the game-winning drive in the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady had countless legendary clutch drives, most notably the New England Patriots' Super Bowl wins against the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. Patrick Mahomes has currently taken over that role, with him showing that clutch gene early with his incredible 4th-and-9 throw against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 helping lead the team to a win. Even players who aren't quite all-time greats like Matthew Stafford have proven to be clutch. Stafford is tied for the record for most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season with eight, which he set in 2016.
It's not necessary to have clutch moments to win, especially if a team is dominant or always has the lead, but there are almost always at least a game or two when a team falls behind. For Herbert to reach that next level, he needs to be able to bring his team back in those moments, and then he can truly create a legacy.
