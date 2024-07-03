Chargers News: Veteran Free Agent Signing Talks Transition to LA
Newly-added Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman, signed as a free agent this offseason after having spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, recently reflected on his transition to the Bolts, and how he's adjusting to head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman's new system, during a fresh interview with Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
"It's been really good jumping into this offense and be able to really lock it down," Bozeman said. "Things are different here but in the best of ways possible. We're grinding, we're working hard and we're doing things the right way. That's going to pay off this season. I've just enjoyed everything we've done. I've been a part of systems where your offseason is a little smoother and they aren't as hard but then it doesn't pay off in the season. You really get out what you put into it and we've put in a lot of really good work."
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Alabama product (he won titles with the Crimson Tide in 2015 and '17) was selected with the No. 215 pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens (notably, current Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was in Baltimore's front office at the time). He jumped to Carolina in 2022.
Los Angeles is counting on Bozeman to have a big season as the team looks to rebound from a patchy 5-12 run in 2023.
