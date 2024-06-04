Chargers News: Watch Bolts Free Agent Prospect Showcase Elite Speed in NFL Return Bid
The Los Angeles Chargers have been searching high and low for the most appetizing potential pieces as new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new team general manager Joe Hortiz look to mold the club in their image, with a fresh emphasis placed on the run game offensively and a "smash mouth" ethos defensively.
That's why Tony Jefferson, a recently un-retired veteran safety, is such an intriguing possible fit.
Jefferson, a native of San Diego and its surrounding suburbs (and thus, a natural Chargers fan), spent his 2023 NFL season working as scout for the Baltimore Ravens under Hortiz, then the club's director of player personnel. The undrafted Oklahoma safety had carved out a solid career for himself as a player from 2013-22, suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens (in two separate stints), the San Francisco 49ers (post-Jim Harbaugh) and most recently the New York Giants during his last season as a player to this point, 2022.
The 5-foot-11, 211-pound defensive standout just shared footage of himself, still looking like a speed demon even at the advanced age of 32, on his personal X account, with a simple alarm clock emoji as an accent.
When asked by a fan why he was wearing a New York Giants helmet, and not his Baltimore helmet (the team with which he's most associated), Jefferson offered up a very relatable explanation:
For his career, he's notched 492 total tackles, 24 pass deflections, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. The Bolts' revamped defense under new coordinator Jesse Minter could use his quickness.
