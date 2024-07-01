Chargers News: What Would Extension For Pro Bowl OL Look Like?
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a relatively peaceful offseason when it comes to contract situations. No players held out through OTAs, and it looks like no one will hold out during training camp either. The primary contract discussions came during the beginning of the offseason as the Chargers worked to clear cap space. The Chargers had four major contracts they wanted to work through with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa. The Chargers traded Allen, released Williams, and Mack and Bosa agreed to restructure deals with the Bolts.
Since the Chargers extended quarterback Justin Herbert last offseason to a then-record breaking deal, . One of the next deals on the horizon for the team will be signing offensive tackle Rashawn Slater to a long-term extension.
The Chargers exercised Slater's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, securing him through the 2025 season. There is not necessarily urgency for the team to get an extension done, but it will likely happen either this offseason or the next one.
Slater is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the game, so when the two sides do get a deal done, he will likely be making . The highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL is currently Detroit Lions' OT Penei Sewell, who makes an average of $28 million per year. He is currently the only offensive linemen making over above $25 million, as Houston Texans OL ranks second making $25 million per year. There are six other offensive linemen making at least $20 million per year.
Slater is currently entering his fourth season, and is already a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro. There's a strong chance he becomes the second offensive linemen to earn over $25 million per year, and help reset the market. There is also the potential he becomes the highest paid to completely reset the market, but it might help for Slater to put in another great season.
