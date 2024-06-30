Chargers WR Group Might Be Better Than Expected This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers lost as much as they've gained this offseason. The Bolts are ushering in a new era, and because of that, many of their top players have found new homes, including their top playmakers and wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Chargers didn't have much going for them in the wide receiver room outside of these two stars, and now that room looks non-threatening.
The depth chart for the Charger wide receivers includes Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Brednen Rice, and DJ Chark. While they may not be household names, these players bring a fresh perspective and could be the surprise elements in the Chargers' game plan.
None of these pass catchers are All-Pros or Pro Bowlers, but they each bring a unique set of skills to the table. According to NFL's lead draft writer Eric Edholm, the lack of star power in the Chargers' wide receiver room is overblown, and how the pass catchers could be a group that surprises many.
"But they will use their receivers, and it's maybe a better group than some realize. They've added seven wideouts since the draft, and I think three -- Ladd McConkey, DJ Chark and Brenden Rice -- will earn roles on this team," said Edholm. "They also have two potential alphas (at least, alphas for this team) in Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston on board. Palmer could lead this group in targets (like he did in 2022 with 107), as could McConkey in a crazy scenario, but don't forget what Johnston did to Harbaugh's Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl a few years ago (6-163-1 receiving)."
Coach Harbaugh's master plan to turn this team around is not to rely on the past catcher. Harbaugh loves establishing the run game and being a physical group in the trenches. The Chargers ' teachers could spend most of their time blocking and creating lanes for the backfield.
Edholm also added that the AFC West is not loaded with elite coverage players and that the Chargers pass catchers have enough to win their matchups. The Bolts' wide receivers don't need to be world-beaters, but if they do their job and follow the game plan, they could be good enough to make the Chargers a formidable offense.
