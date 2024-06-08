Will Chargers Live To Regret Trading Keenan Allen?
After they couldn't come to terms for a contract restructuring, the Los Angeles Chargers' new front office regime — led by new general manager Joe Hortiz — decided to offload six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears this offseason, in what could be seen as something of a cost-cutting venture.
Even at 32, Allen remains one of the elite pass catchers in the game. Ditching him near the tail-end of his extended prime does feel like a risk, albeit a calculated one in light of the team's apparent pivot to a smashmouth run game under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Will the Bolts live to regret ditching Allen, Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's top target, ahead of an anticipated bounceback season in 2024 (L.A. finished with a miserable 5-12 record in 2023)?
Quite possibly.
In his 13 healthy contests for Los Angeles last year, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound Cal product caught 108 receptions (sixth-most in the league, pretty remarkable for an old guy who missed four games) across 1,243 total yards (11th-most), while notching seven touchdowns (18th-most).
Justin Herbert is one of the best passers in the league, and his preferred weapon will now be on the receiving end for No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in Soldier Field. Los Angeles also ditched Herbert's second-best veteran wideout, Mike Williams, who was waived earlier this offseason as part of another salary dump. The team moved up in the second round of the draft to select 5-foot-11 former Georgia Bulldogs CFP national champ Ladd McConkey with its No. 34 pick. He's not the elite prospect that, say, Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers were (both of whom were still available when the Chargers had the No. 5 pick), but he could help somewhat compensate for Allen's absence.
It really seems, however, like the team is totally reconsidering its approach to how Herbert runs his offense, with a new emphasis on running the pigskin. Allen is great, but he also couldn't be reasonably expected to continuing performing at a Pro Bowl level for too much longer, anyway. It's a risk to move off him a bit early, but a well-considered one.
